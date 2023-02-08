The other day, a fascinating interview between Grant Hill and legendary hip hop producer (and Duke professor) 9th Wonder came out in Slam Magazine that discussed the intersection of Duke Basketball and Black culture. Sam and Donald jump on to discuss it all on DBR Bites Episode 8.

Grant Hill, interviewed by 9th Wonder, details what it was like for him when he was recruited by teams like the Georgetown Hoyas that had way more cred in the Black community than the Duke Blue Devils. However, Hill describes how Black culture intersected with Duke Basketball and how some of the players on the team embraced the culture and hip hop music to bring the team together.

Sam and Donald break down the interview and key elements of Hill and 9th’s discussion, with Donald including some of his experiences that don’t make the interview’s final cut. It’s a great discussion to carry through the middle of the week!

We will be back tomorrow to preview the big game on Saturday against the Virginia Cavaliers.