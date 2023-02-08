Duke Recruiting: Sean Stewart Is Going To Be Fun

We’ve talked at times about how various Duke players influenced recruits. When he watched the Laettner Game, Duke’s epic win over Rick Pitino’s Unforgettables in 1999, eight-year-old JJ Redick turned to his father and told him that he was going to play for Duke.

This past year, Jaden Schutt said that he had studied JJ Redick’s shot. It’s not hard to imagine that that influenced his decision to come to Duke.

And now there is Sean Stewart. Duke great Grant Hill was his neighbor as a kid and took young Sean to a game and made him into a Duke fan.

He’s coming to Duke next year and will add a lot. His Montverde coach, Kevin Boyle, says this about him in this article on Zagblogs.com: “They’re going to get a high-energy guy, who’s very good defensively and offensively. He’s a great offensive rebounder and he’s developing his perimeter offensive skills. He made some nice pull-up jump shots today, and he’s going to be a really good player and be part of Duke’s resurgence.”

There’s also a short video that gives you some idea of just how promising he is.