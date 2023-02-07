ACC Roundup - State And Virginia Is The Game Of The Night

In Tuesday’s ACC Action, UNC plays Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, Louisville goes to Pitt for a likely beating and NC State heads up to C-ville to take on Tony Bennett’s UVA squad. And that’s a very interesting game.
Normally you’d just expect Virginia to lay a whipping on the Pack. This time?
Maybe not.
We usually bet on Virginia because the defense is so effective, but State’s had some great games this season on the defensive end too. And it’s not like offense is so great it can’t be defended.
Don’t get us wrong. Virginia’s offense is very precise and effective, if slow. However, State’s defense this year is at times devastating. And as good as Virginia is, if you can take the ball away and get out in transition, the defense won’t have time to get set.
Obviously it’s easier said than done. But this one should be fun.
UNC and Wake is really intriguing as well. Wake Forest is 1-4 in the last five games with the win coming in the last one at Notre Dame.
And UNC has emerged as possibly the most erratic, and almost certainly the most disappointing team of the 2022-23 season.
Selected as the pre-season #1 team, UNC has lost two straight, is now 15-8 and there is some evidence the team is...well, not getting along is probably too strong. But not communicating well?
That’s probably fair.
On his last drive in Saturday’s win over the Tar Heels, Roach said he knew he’d get to the basket because UNC wasn’t talking on defense.
And we saw this Monday, which was just mind-boggling: Armando Bacot did not get a shot for the last 12:17 Saturday even while Pete Nance shot 1-10 and Caleb Love and RJ Davis combined to take 31 shots (and hitting just 10).
Put it all together, and Hubert Davis has a lot more to worry about than free throws.
You know, we like to be optimistic for everyone or at least to make a good argument for why one team might win.
Can you think of one for Louisville at Pitt? Maybe Covid. That’s about it.
You can never say never, but it’s hard to think of anything that would favor Louisville here. This is one of those seasons that, if you pull for Louisville, you kind of wish was over already.
Tuesday’s ACC Action
- UNC vs. Wake Forest || 7:00 PM || ESPN
- Louisville vs. Pitt || 7:00 PM || ACCN
- NC State vs. Virginia || 9:00 PM || ACCN
