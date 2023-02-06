Miami Crushes A Flat Duke Team, 81-59

Duke fell at Miami Monday night, 81-59. It wasn’t really that close. Duke played very poorly.

The first half went just about as we feared it might: a young team that played heavy minutes Saturday against its biggest rival came out and played soft and flat. Duke had 11 turnovers and shot just 34.4 percent overall and just 1-8 on three pointers in the first period.

Kyle Filipowski played well before halftime with nine boards, nine points and three steals and Ryan Young did well. So did Dereck Lively, who had three blocks and five points.

Overall though, Duke was just out-toughed in the first half.

The second half didn't start much better. Miami started with a 7-0 run and Duke took a timeout just 17:53 in.

You know it’s not your night when Norchad Omier is hitting threes.

There were long stretches in this game when Duke lost its composure and Miami took full advantage. Worse. mistakes fed into more mistakes. On one second half play, Proctor got a rebound, then threw it away on the break only to watch three ‘Canes abuse him on their own break. Fortunately, that shot missed, but not many seemed to.

Essentially it came down to experience and toughness and the the ability to fight through being tired. Filipowski has little experience, relatively speaking, but plenty of toughness. Jeremy Roach has both both but he played 40 minutes Saturday night.

Mark Mitchell is taller than every Miami starter yet he at times seemed uncertain around the basket. Tyrese Proctor had three turnovers in the first half, largely because he seemed uncertain and tentative.

Duke finished the game with 21 turnovers, including one by Jaylen Blakes on the final play, which seems appropriate. considering the nature of the game. Despite a major size advantage, Duke also got out rebounded, 38-31 and lost the offensive battle 16-13. Miami scored 24 points off on second chance points.

Basically the Hurricanes played like they just wanted it more.

This was an ugly game for Duke but it’s still a learning experience. And they’ll need to learn from it quickly, because Duke goes to Virginia Saturday, and that’s going to be just as tough if not more so than Miami was.

