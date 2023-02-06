Duke Upsets Notre Dame On The Road

It was a big Sunday afternoon for Duke women as the Blue Devils upset #9 Notre Dame on the road, 57-52 to take sole control of first place in the ACC.

Duke had never won at Notre Dame before and it wasn’t easy to break through, either.

Notre Dame won the first two quarters, 16-12 and 15-13 to take a 31-25 halftime lead. The second half would prove to be different, however.

Duke outscored the Irish 23-15 in the third to cut the lead to 46-45 and 9- 6 in the fourth to triumph.

Celeste Taylor was the only Duke player to hit double figures with 14. She also had eight rebounds and five assists.

In fairness to Notre Dame, the Irish were missing two starters - Dara marbly is out for the season and Lauren Ebo is out as well.

And it was still a slog. After the game, coach Kara Lawson said this: “I thought we were tired out there in the fourth quarter of some stretches, where there wasn’t a timeout and everything. I think we just gutted it out, we fought through the fatigue and we just made a couple more plays.”

Duke is now 20-3 and the season looks more and more special. Next up - a road trip to Boston College on Thursday.