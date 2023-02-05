DBR Podcast #486 - More On The Carolina Beatdown

With a full night’s sleep under their belt, the Duke Basketball Report podcast crew is back at it with more on the victory over UNC.

As you already know, the guys were wowed with the play of Derek Lively and they have the stats and anecdotes to back it up today. Plus, they go even deeper on the stellar play of Jeremy Roach and Tyrese Proctor, who seemed to be in control on both ends of the floor.

As always, it isn’t all dessert, the podcast delivers some vegetables in the form of things Duke still needs to work on, such as bench production and more of an offensive game from Mark Mitchell. And, before they go, the podcast crew looks ahead to another big, big game — Monday night in Miami. The ACC standings are very bunched at the top and a win in this contest would put Duke right in the heart of the race.