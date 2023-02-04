DBR Podcast - An Instant Reaction To The Win Over UNC!

Instant reaction, that is what you all want at this moment, right? The DBR podcast hosts hop on to give their first thoughts just moments after Duke’s thrilling victory over the hated Carolina Tarheels. Sam and Jason are in their home bases, but Donald was at the game and gives us a report from the center of West Campus, where the bonfire is burning in all its glory.

The guys quickly talk about the revelation that was Derek Lively and cannot stop praising the phenomenal Duke defense in this game. We also love the fact that Duke put the ball in the hands of its most experienced player, Jeremy Roach, down the stretch while Carolina turned to Leaky Black and Pete Nance for their big shots... score one for Jon Scheyer over Hubert Davis.

The DBR Podcast will have much more on Sunday on this big game, but for now, it is enough to enjoy the guys chanting GTHC over and over again!