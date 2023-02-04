 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

DBR Podcast - An Instant Reaction To The Win Over UNC!

In a nutshell: that was fun!

By JD King
/ new
NCAA Basketball: North Carolina at Duke
Feb 4, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts to a call during the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils won 63-57. 
Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Instant reaction, that is what you all want at this moment, right? The DBR podcast hosts hop on to give their first thoughts just moments after Duke’s thrilling victory over the hated Carolina Tarheels. Sam and Jason are in their home bases, but Donald was at the game and gives us a report from the center of West Campus, where the bonfire is burning in all its glory.

The guys quickly talk about the revelation that was Derek Lively and cannot stop praising the phenomenal Duke defense in this game. We also love the fact that Duke put the ball in the hands of its most experienced player, Jeremy Roach, down the stretch while Carolina turned to Leaky Black and Pete Nance for their big shots... score one for Jon Scheyer over Hubert Davis.

The DBR Podcast will have much more on Sunday on this big game, but for now, it is enough to enjoy the guys chanting GTHC over and over again!

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...