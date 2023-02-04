YouTube Gold: Austin Rivers And Mo Bamba Get Into It

Well this wasn’t the Austin Rivers video we were thinking about for tonight’s YouTube Gold, but sometimes you have to go with the flow.

It’s not really clear what exactly happened, or at least not why. The what is explainable.

In Friday night’s game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Orlando Magic, former Blue Devil Rivers, apparently responding to something Orlando’s Mo Bamba said, stepped off the court and confronted him.

Bamba got off the bench, in his warmups, and started swinging. It turned into a major brawl as Rivers, Bamba, Jalen Suggs, Jaden McDaniels and Taurean Prince were all ejected.

This is the second major NBA fight in two days. On Thursday, Dillon Brooks and Donovan Mitchell got into a big fight. The NBA offices are going to be firing out warnings and advisories over the weekend: fight at your own risk.

Here’s what Rivers posted on Instagram afterwards:

BUDDY I WENT AT YOU 1 ON 5 !!! WITH NO BACK UP!! U NEEDED UR TEAM MATES OTHER WISE U WOULD Have BEEN CHOCKED OUT. TALKING ABOUT FIND OUT@. WE ONLY KNOW U FROM AN OLD RAP SONG...NOT HOOPS. STFU. AND ORLANDO MY CITY. ASK AROUND AN ACTUALLY FIND OUT. THEY DON’T MESS WITH U THERE...FACTS!