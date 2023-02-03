Duke Women Take Out Pitt In Cameron, 53-44

After a subpar outing at Florida State, Duke bounced back at home Thursday night with a 53-44 win over Pitt. Duke never trailed.

It was a low-scoring game obviously. Pitt was just 17-55 for 30.9 percent. Duke was better, hitting 20-53, but that was still just 37.7 percent.

Shayeann Day-Wilson and Celeste Taylor led for Duke with 13.

Duke ran out to a 23-12 lead before Pitt cut it back to 25-20. In the fourth quarter, Duke pushed ahead 44-34 and Pitt couldn’t counter.

With the win, Duke moves to 19-3 and 9-2 overall, which ties them with Notre Dame for first. And coincidentally, that’s who they’ll play next, in South Bend, on Sunday.

Interesting footnote to the Florida State game: Duke coach Kara Lawson says a men’s ball was used in the first half.

Apparently she protested to the conference to no avail and Duke had a difficult time getting the ball changed to a woman’s ball for the second half.

Lawson said “[t]his would never happen in a men’s game, this would never happen. It just wouldn’t happen.”

She’s right. That’s pretty bush league.