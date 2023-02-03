 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Duke Women Take Out Pitt In Cameron, 53-44

And set up a major clash with Notre Dame Sunday

By JD King
/ new
North Carolina v Duke
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - APRIL 02: The Duke Blue Devils mascot enters the arena before the game against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Final Four semifinal at Caesars Superdome on April 02, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

After a subpar outing at Florida State, Duke bounced back at home Thursday night with a 53-44 win over Pitt. Duke never trailed.

It was a low-scoring game obviously. Pitt was just 17-55 for 30.9 percent. Duke was better, hitting 20-53, but that was still just 37.7 percent.

Shayeann Day-Wilson and Celeste Taylor led for Duke with 13.

Duke ran out to a 23-12 lead before Pitt cut it back to 25-20. In the fourth quarter, Duke pushed ahead 44-34 and Pitt couldn’t counter.

With the win, Duke moves to 19-3 and 9-2 overall, which ties them with Notre Dame for first. And coincidentally, that’s who they’ll play next, in South Bend, on Sunday.

Interesting footnote to the Florida State game: Duke coach Kara Lawson says a men’s ball was used in the first half.

Apparently she protested to the conference to no avail and Duke had a difficult time getting the ball changed to a woman’s ball for the second half.

Lawson said “[t]his would never happen in a men’s game, this would never happen. It just wouldn’t happen.”

She’s right. That’s pretty bush league.

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...