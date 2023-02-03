How To Watch Duke vs. UNC

Duke and UNC go at it again on Saturday in a renewal of arguably the greatest rivalry in sports.

You can have Alabama-Auburn. You can have the Lakers and the Celtics. And you can have the Yankees and the Red Sox.

All of them have hatred and resentment. But none of them are as consistently excellent as our 15-501 rivalry.

As always, this game will be on ESPN. It’s a massive event for the Worldwide Leader and they’ll be bringing Game Day to campus too.

The hosts will be Rece Davis, Jay Bilas, LaPhonso Ellis and Seth Greenberg.

The game starts at 6:30. You can stream it here too. And if you live in the area, you can pick it up on Duke’s radio network with David Shumate and John Roth.

The odds haven’t been posted yet but when they are, you can check them at DraftKings.