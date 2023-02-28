YouTube Gold: Caitlin Clark’s (Latest) Big Shot

Caitlin Clark has had a brilliant career at Iowa. This year, she’s averaging 27.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 8.2 assists

The assists are especially impressive because she’s already scoring so much. Obviously the Hawkeyes are comfortable with the ball in her hand, and perhaps more so after Sunday’s huge win over #2 Indiana.

The Hawkeyes were down 85-83 with time running out. Clark came around from the left side. Iowa center Monika Czinano set a terrific pick, giving Clark just enough time to launch a deep three that fell through the net after the clock expired, giving the Hawkeyes a thrilling 86-85 win.

It’s not the first time she’s done it. Clark is seen as sort of the Steph Curry of the women’s game. Blessed with extraordinary range and a great feel for the game, Clark is setting a new standard. And bad news for opponents: the sensational junior is thinking seriously about coming back for her bonus year...after her senior season.