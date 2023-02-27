Tuesday night, the Duke Blue Devils host the NC State Wolfpack in the final regular season game at Cameron Indoor Stadium. We preview what Duke needs to do to stop NC State on DBR Bites Episode 16.

Last time the two teams met up in Raleigh on January 4th, it was a terrible night for the Blue Devils. NC State has been pretty good since then, and they’re just one game behind Duke in the ACC standings. Still, Duke also has been pretty good of late, and it creates a matchup where Duke has to feel confident that they can produce a better outing than they did almost two months ago.

We also discuss the State players that destroyed Duke last time out, with DJ Burns being a point of focus alongside the very talented backcourt of Terquavion Smith and Jarkel Joiner. Duke will hopefully play with a ton of energy and intensity, with a chance to end their Cameron schedule with a perfect record.

We will have another Bites for you tomorrow before the game, so stay tuned to your feeds for that!