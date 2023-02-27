ACC Roundup - Showdown In Tally?

There’s only one ACC game Monday night as UNC visits Florida State. Obviously UNC is going to be favored, but the Tar Heels have been weak on the road and have struggled outside of Chapel Capel Hill.

In November, the Heels have lost at Duke and NC State and barely won at struggling Notre Dame.

The Heels rely heavily on Armando Bacot inside and while he’s had an up-and-down season, he’s a legit threat to get 20 points and 15 rebounds on any particular night.

Caleb Love and RJ Davis have been the other primary scorers. Davis is the more reliable - Love tends to shoot indiscriminately - but Pete Nance has been playing well lately. And of course Leaky Black is around as a solid defender and occasional scorer.

Florida State is probably still high as a kite emotionally after a spectacular buzzer beater by Matthew Cleveland to shoot down Miami over the weekend.

Dahntay Green, Caleb Mills, Cam Corhen, Jalen Warley, Raheem McLeod, Baba Miller and Chandler Jackson may not have done very well this season, but they do compete hard. We’re not sure they match up with Bacot very well - Corhen could get eaten alive - but they do match up reasonably well at the other positions and depth is a real advantage since Hubert Davis rarely goes deep into his bench.

But UNC did very well against Virginia Saturday and should come in with confidence, which would be good: a loss here could really hurt UNC’s NCAA seeding argument too.

Monday’s ACC Action

UNC vs. Florida State || 7:00 PM || ESPN

ACC Standings