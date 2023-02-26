Quin Snyder Will Coach The Atlanta Hawks

When Quin Snyder left the Utah Jazz after last season, everyone knew he’d be back pretty soon. Well, looks like soon is now.

Snyder has agreed to a five-year contract with the Atlanta Hawks, according to ESPN’s Adrain Wojnarowski.

This means that he will be coaching Brotherhood members AJ Griffin and Jalen Johnson and working for, at least partly, Grant Hill, who is a minority owner of the Hawks.

After his stint with the Jazz, Snyder’s reputation has never been stronger. He had them consistently at nearly championship level and also helped to develop Donovan Mitchell into an All-Star, something that Mitchell apparently raved to Hawks star Trae Young about.

He’ll also be coaching former Virginia star De’Andre Hunter and former Wake Forest star John Collins.

Hawks hire Snyder as coach to replace fired McMillan

Alert: The Atlanta Hawks have hired Quin Snyder as their new coach, replacing the fired Nate McMillan.

It’s official: Quin Snyder agrees to be new Hawks coach, will take over this season