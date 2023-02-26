UNC Takes Down Duke In Cameron, 45-41

Duke had a chance to win the ACC regular season Sunday with UNC visiting Cameron but couldn’t quite pull it off as the Tar Heels won 45-41.

Duke was up in the fourth quarter but UNC rallied with a 16-6 run to deny Duke the regular season title which will now go to Notre Dame instead.

Duke had 25 turnovers, including nine by the normally steady Celeste Taylor. Taylor also shot just 2-10 and had four fouls.

The Blue Devils barely had more defensive rebounds - 26 - than turnovers.

It was just a terrible time to have a terrible game and of course they lost to a terrible opponent.

Well, it’s not that UNC is terrible but losing to them? For any Duke team, that’s pretty terrible.

The good news is that it’s not a terminal loss. The ACC Tournament is coming up and then the NCAA tournament follows, so the Blue Devils have two chances to make a good run. This is still a new program. Kara Lawson is just in her third year but remember the first year was cut short by Covid and Duke played just four games, finishing 3-1. Last year the final record was 17-13 and so far this year, Duke is 24-5.

No one will be happy about losing a key game, much less to UNC, but as Duke fans all know: next play.