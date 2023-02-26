It was a great night in Cameron Indoor Stadium as the Duke Blue Devils torched the Virginia Tech Hokies. The DBR Podcast crew jumps on to recap it all on Episode 493.

There were some great headlines, and we go through some of our favorites before diving into all the good that came out of this game. Jeremy Roach’s 10-10-5 game and Dereck Lively having a perfect game on offense highlights the good, but it was also Duke’s defense on Virginia Tech that made this game fun to watch. All starters in double figures meant that it was a comfortable night for Duke.

After the break, we get into the couple of things that didn’t go well last night, namely the slight reduction in production for Kyle Filipowski and from the bench. We also dish out our favorite plays.

Jason Evans was in the building last night, and while he’s on the road somewhere in the Smoky Mountains, he tells us about an interaction with TV Teddy Valentine and just how it was being in Cameron for the game. He also tells his adventurous story of getting to the game and how he almost didn’t make it to Cameron in time. We then end with giving out our Player of the Week awards.

There are two more games in the regular season for Duke, and we will be back early in the week to preview their next game against NC State. Until then, continue to send us emails at DBR Podcast at Gmail dot com!