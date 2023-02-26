YouTube Gold; Desmond Cambridge Lives Every Kid’s Dream

Bobby Hurley’s Arizona State Sun Devils have had a solid year: coming into Saturday’s trip to Arizona’s McKale Center, ASU was 19-9, and while it’s hard for anyone to win at McKale, it’s really hard for Arizona State and it doesn’t happen very often.

And at the end of Saturday’s game, it looked like ASU was going down again. But then a miracle happened.

After Oumar Ballo made a free throw with :02 seconds left, Arizona State got the ball inbounds to Desmond Cambridge who caught the ball while running to the right side of the court. He got close to half-court and let it fly, and it dropped through perfectly - every kid’s dreams.

Hilariously, after the miracle, Cambridge said this: “I did not think that shot was going in. I just wanted to have a nice miss and everyone in the crowd go, ‘ohhh!’ Once it went in, I literally could only scream because I couldn’t make sense of it.”

Neither could anyone else.

Incidentally, Arizona State is now in fourth place in the PAC-12. And also, if you want to see a truly amazing crowd shot, pause this video at 2:22. You’ll never see a glummer group of Wildcats.