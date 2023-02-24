 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Duke Drops NC State In Cameron, 77-62

And retains a share of first place.

By JD King
/ new
NC State v Duke
DURHAM, NC - FEBRUARY 23: Head coach Kara Lawson of the Duke Blue Devils pleads her case to official John Capolino during the first half of the game against the NC State Wolfpack at Cameron Indoor Stadium on February 23, 2023 in Durham, North Carolina.
Photo by Lance King/Getty Images

Duke won another critical game Friday night, beating ACC power NC State 77-62.

Celeste Taylor scored 21 points, six boards, five assists, two steals and a block while Elizabeth Balogun had 16 points and 12 boards.

Duke really suppressed State’s three point shooting, holding the Pack to 21.4 percent from there and 43.4 percent overall. The Blue Devils also forced 14 turnovers and dominated the boards, 43-24 and won the offensive boards 16-4 and got 17 second-chance points.

With the win, Duke moves to 24-4 overall and 14-3 in the ACC. Crucially, Duke is still in a tie for first with Notre Dame.

Duke closes the regular season with a visit from UNC on Sunday. Notre Dame wraps up with Louisville.

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...