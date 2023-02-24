DBR Podcast #492 - Scheyer’s Recruiting Shift

A recent article in the Athletic rippled through the Duke community like a bomb going off. Head coach Jon Scheyer says he wants more year-to-year continuity in the program and fewer freshmen on the Duke team each year.

So does this mean Duke is done with one-and-done recruits?

The DBR Podcast crew is here to break it all down, from what future recruiting classes will look like to how Scheyer can keep players in the program for longer than we have come to expect.

The DBR dudes have the numbers and historical examples to give extra depth to this conversation. Plus, they spend some time talking about another recent article in the Athletic that spells out exactly what Coach K has been up to since he retired. How much time is he spending talking to Jon Scheyer and what is K doing with all that extra time in his day?