DBR Bites #15 - The Big Payback?

We’re back with DBR Bites to talk Virginia Tech. Duke faces the Hokies on Saturday at Cameron Indoor, and the Blue Devils are looking to even the score after the throat-punching loss in Blacksburg a month ago.

Jason and Sam are back to break this one down, and we have to first acknowledge that we know there has been some reporting this week about Jon Scheyer’s recruiting approach and Mike Krzyzewski’s retirement thoughts, but we need a full episode to dive into all of that.

What can Duke fans expect on Saturday? We’re looking forward to better big man play and a full appearance by Dariq Whitehead. Virginia Tech hasn’t put themselves in a good position for a tournament appearance, but they are always excited to spoil a home stretch in Cameron. Speaking of home arenas, we take a very weird detour into discussing concerts at Reynolds Coliseum.

We’ll be back again soon, but in the meantime, don’t forget to write to us. You know the drill.