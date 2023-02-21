The Duke Blue Devils took care of business last night against the Louisville Cardinals, and the podcast trio is here to cover it on Episode 491. Duke started out slow but then eventually took care of business with balanced scoring and several highlight moments on offense and defense.

After we go through some of the great headlines we received, we move to the good, and there was a ton to cover in this game. The low number of turnovers in this ballgame is certainly a cause for celebration, and it led to incredible ball movement and a ton of assists. The team also shot pretty well and everyone was getting involved. All 5 starters in double figures and the 3 bench contributors giving a lot made this an overall good team win, our first time this season winning the 2nd game of a Saturday/Monday back-to-back.

After the break, we do shift to what needs to improve, beginning with the missed high percentage shots leading to shooting droughts. The quick start by Louisville also is discussed as we look at what didn’t go well in this game. We cap the episode with some of our favorite plays, and there were a bunch to choose from!

We will be back this week with some Bites hopefully as we get ready to host Virginia Tech this weekend. Stay in touch with us at DBR Podcast at Gmail dot com!