Last Day For The Virginia Tech Auction!

This is the first season in a new era for Duke Basketball and tickets are still tough to get.

Fortunately, we have a solution for that: Blue Healer auctions are back and the tickets for Virginia Tech’s visit to Cameron are still available!

You know Duke hasn’t forgotten about the game in Cassell and Kyle Filipowski almost certainly hasn't forgotten what happened to him.

This is going to be a fun and potentially defining game for a young Duke team, so you should bid on Virginia Tech tickets right now! All auctions end at 11:00 pm and all proceeds go to a very worthy cause.

If you don’t know, Dr. Mike Lee has run Blue Healers for several years and we’ve been happy to help promote it. Blue Healers raises money for medical treatment in Africa. Even ESPN has noticed.

Proceeds of our auctions go to the Pan African Academy of Christian Surgeons who are doing great work across the continent - they’re in eight countries now.

It’s a great way to see a game in Cameron in this historic season and to support Jon Scheyer as he builds his program. Bid now!