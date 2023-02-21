ACC Roundup - Miami At Virginia Tech Should Be Fun

In Tuesday night’s ACC Action, Miami visits a dangerous Virginia Tech and Pitt hosts a gutty but limited Georgia Tech squad.

The first game should be much more interesting.

Miami is tough but the Hokies have shown they are capable of playing against anyone in the ACC.

Virginia Tech gave Miami a very tough game in Coral Gables on January 31st and there’s no reason to think they won’t do so at home too. Miami’s team is built around the perimeter, as it so often is, and the Hokies can just about match them there. If Grant Basile goes off again, Virginia Tech has a great shot. And Justyn Mutts is versatile enough to take out someone, say Jordan Miller or Wooga Poplar, and that might give the Hokies enough to pull it off.

They still have to deal with Norchad Omier, who shot 9-12 last time, but if they can, so much the better for Mike Young’s team.

Georgia Tech has surprised us a little lately, but Pitt at the Pete is a tall order for the Yellow Jackets. No doubt the recent losses have been painful, but after getting crushed by Duke then losing to Louisville, the Yellow Jackets beat Notre Dame, lost to Wake by one and Virginia Tech by seven.

Still losses, but like Louisville, Georgia Tech keeps competing.

Competing somewhat less perhaps is UNC. The Tar Heels are absolutely on the bubble, at best, and people in the Tar Heel camp are giving up. And it looks like the ultimate loyalist, Art Chansky, is one of them.

Check out his conclusion on his latest column at Chapelboro.com.

“Last year, they wrote the biggest story in college basketball. This year, they could wind up writing the most shocking story. Maybe or maybe not, with four games left in the regular season.

“Either way, it will be a valuable life lesson for a group that, to this point, looks to be facing failed expectations.”

Ouch.

Tuesday’s ACC Action

Miami vs. Virginia Tech || 7:00 PM || ESPNU

Georgia Tech vs. Pitt || 7:00 PM || ACCN

