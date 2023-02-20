Jayson Tatum’s Big Night

The NBA All-Star game really doesn’t mean all that much, and while it’s fun, it’s also sort of a bon-bon. It’s basically a chance for guys to get their offensive freak on because no one is going to play defense unless it’s going to get them on Sports Center.

Even so.

When you consider the brilliant offensive talents that have cycled through the NBA All-Star game - Wilt Chamberlain, Larry Bird, Michael Jordan, Dominique Wilkins, Stephen Curry, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Charles Barkley for starters - it’s amazing that former Blue Devil Jayson Tatum has outdone all of them.

Because Tatum lit it up for 55 Sunday.

Again, it’s essentially an exhibition game - the final score was 184-175 - but still, you have to hit the shots. And Tatum really hit the shots, hitting 22-31 overall and 10 out of 18 on threes.

And he’s still just 24.