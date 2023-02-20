Duke Women Get A Tough Game From #12 Virginia But Win 56-52

Duke traveled to Charlottesville Sunday and left with a 56-52 win over the Cavaliers.

It doesn’t sound all that impressive - a four-point win over a team tied for 12th place.

Duke’s defense, which coach Kara Lawson questioned after the loss at Virginia Tech on Thursday, was back in gear for Virginia: the Blue Devils held the Cavs to 19-56 overall and 4-14 on threes. Duke also forced 15 turnovers.

Elizabeth Balogun had 12 points to pace Duke. Taya Corosdale had 10 and Celeste Taylor had eight points and 12 rebounds.

With the win, Duke moves to 23-4 overall and 13-3 in the ACC, good for first place after a tiebreaker with Notre Dame.

Virginia was Duke’s last road game. The Blue Devils will finish up at home with Triangle rivals NC State and UNC.