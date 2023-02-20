 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DBR Bites #14 - Nolan Smith Returns To Cameron

As Duke takes on Louisville

By JD King
Duke v Syracuse
 SYRACUSE, NY - FEBRUARY 18: The Duke Blue Devils huddle during the second half against the Syracuse Orange at JMA Wireless Dome on February 18, 2023 in Syracuse, New York.
On this episode of DBR Bites, we dive into Duke’s upcoming home game against the Louisville Cardinals, who have mostly been a disaster this year under first-year head coach Kenny Payne and first-year assistant coach, Duke alum and Louisville legacy Nolan Smith.

Sam and Donald break down Louisville’s rocky season, but we have to highlight some good developments lately for Louisville, most notably a win Saturday against competitive Clemson, whom Louisville held to an abysmal night from three. Durham native El Ellis has also been a revelation for the Cardinals this year, averaging over 18 points a game, and he is sure to be fired up to be playing back home.

We’ll be back again, hopefully with the full podcast crew, to recap this one and look ahead at another long layoff before a Saturday matchup. Keep emailing us at dbrpodcast at gmail.com - we haven’t decided a new name for the show, so keep those ideas coming!

