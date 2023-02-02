You know what time it is. The Duke Blue Devils take on the North Carolina Tar Heels Saturday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium, and on Episode 484, you will get the biggest and best preview that you will find anywhere!

Duke comes in fresh off a win against Wake Forest, but UNC enter fresh off a home loss last night to Pitt. Still, it won’t matter in the biggest rivalry in college basketball, as both these teams look to hit the ground running with a lot of energy. The preview starts with how UNC has done over the course of the season as well as the ACC. We discuss where they were at the start of the season - at the top - and how they crashed out of the top 25 to where they are now.

We get into some of the key things that UNC shows on the eye test before we discuss some of the players that Duke fans should already know. Finally, we get into the metrics and some of the intangibles that Duke will need to bring to the table to win on Saturday. Donald will be in the building with 9,314 others, and Cameron will be in top form. Can Duke ride that intensity to a win over their archrivals?