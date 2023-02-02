DBR Podcast # 483 - Down Go The Deacs

The Duke Basketball Report podcast is here with a breakdown of what worked and what didn’t as the Wake Forest Demon Deacons visited Cameron Indoor. There was plenty to like, starting with Jeremy Roach’s first half, Tyrese Proctor draining some threes, and Derek Lively blocking shots while barely standing on his tiptoes.

But there was also lots of concerning stuff including the anemic play of most of Duke’s bench, Mark Mitchell’s ongoing offensive struggles, and Duke’s inability to control Wake star Tyree Appleby. Oh, and then there was the meaningless final 30 seconds of the game, when Duke had it all salted away, but allowed Wake to make the score misleadingly close. Believe it or not, those seconds could have an actual impact on how Duke is perceived by the NCAA Tournament selection committee.

The DBR podcast has all the details... as well as some amusing conversations about what the computer algorithms are telling us to watch on TV and YouTube.