YouTube Gold: Steve Kerr’s 1997 Clutch Shot For The NBA Championship

Although the late Bill Russell has an undeniable argument, most people consider Michael Jordan the greatest basketball player of all time. And certainly his Chicago Bulls were the greatest dynasty since Russell’s Boston Celtics. Jordan and the Bulls won six championships in the 1990’s.

Jordan was a superb talent and relentless competitor who never gave an inch. He competed before the Bulls put the pieces around him to actually win. His 1986 game against the Boston Celtics where he scored 63 was so electrifying that Larry Bird said it was “God disguised as Michael Jordan.”

But more than anything, Jordan liked to win, and when his teammates improved, he realized that he didn’t have to do it all himself anymore. He had options.

And in 1997, against the Utah Jazz, he knew he had a weapon at hand. And earlier that year, in a similar situation, John Stockton came over to double team him and stole the ball, giving it to Karl Malone for an easy winning basket.

In Game 6, Jordan remembered and told Steve Kerr to be ready. Kerr was an average athlete but rarely made mistakes and was a supreme shooter.

Sure enough, Jordan got the double team, Kerr got the pass and shot, and Chicago got yet another championship.

Kerr has also won four rings as the coach of the Golden State Warriors, giving him 10.