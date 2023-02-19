DBR Podcast #490 - Orange Crushed

We knew they had a game like this in them, but it was oh so much fun watching Duke dismantle Syracuse on the way to a 77-55 victory.

The Duke Basketball Report podcast crew chime in with their take on the ways this Duke team is evolving into a very dangerous opponent. The three point shooting, led by Dariq Whitehead, and the stellar interior defense, led by Derek Lively were major difference-makers in this contest.

The podcast guys also talk about Duke’s biggest problem lately, turnovers, and discuss how Duke got them under control in the second half against the Orange.

The podcast wraps it all up with the player of the week picks, including on selection that may come as a bit of a surprise. Oh, and stay tuned for a post-credit moment where Donald breaks down why the NBA slam dunk contest wasn’t all that interesting to him.