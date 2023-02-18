DBR Bites #13 - Rimshots And Recruiting

If you have watched any Duke game this year, you have probably wanted to fire your shoe at the TV at least a couple times because of an unexpected miss from right at the rim. It sure feels like this Duke club struggles to finish in the lane more than many we have seen in the past. So, is that really the case?

The DBR Podcast crew dug deep into the numbers to find out how Duke does compared to the rest of the conference.

And after dispensing with the shooting, the podcast gang turns their attention to recruiting, specifically the impact of the transfer portal on high school recruiting. It may not be a topic that directly relates to Duke, but if you care about college basketball, there are some very interesting perspectives here about how things are changing.