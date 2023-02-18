 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

DBR Bites #13 - Rimshots And Recruiting

Things are really changing

By JD King
/ new
Miami v Duke
 DURHAM, NC - JANUARY 21: Head coach Jon Scheyer (L) and associate head coach Chris Carrawell of the Duke Blue Devils react following a foul call against Duke during their game against the Miami Hurricanes at Cameron Indoor Stadium on January 21, 2023 in Durham, North Carolina. Duke won 68-66.
Photo by Lance King/Getty Images

If you have watched any Duke game this year, you have probably wanted to fire your shoe at the TV at least a couple times because of an unexpected miss from right at the rim. It sure feels like this Duke club struggles to finish in the lane more than many we have seen in the past. So, is that really the case?

The DBR Podcast crew dug deep into the numbers to find out how Duke does compared to the rest of the conference.

And after dispensing with the shooting, the podcast gang turns their attention to recruiting, specifically the impact of the transfer portal on high school recruiting. It may not be a topic that directly relates to Duke, but if you care about college basketball, there are some very interesting perspectives here about how things are changing.

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...