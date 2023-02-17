Stanley Borden Pitches In To Help Post-Earthquake Turkey

Stanley Borden is an unusual player and would be at any school. How often do you have a 7-0 player tell you he wants to walk on? And how often does a guy like that play for anything like the Portuguese U20 National Team? We understand he also speaks five languages and assume that among them are English, Portuguese and Turkish, since his family lives in Istanbul,

He’s a rare bird.

Although he hasn’t played a lot yet, he may emerge later as a solid big man.

He’s already emerged as one of Duke’s most interesting players and, as far as Turks feel, probably the team’s MVP.

Why?

Because Borden organized an Earthquake Fundraising Run that has raised $5,500 for emergency relief.

He says he has family in Istanbul and that they’re safe, but he felt the need to do something to help.