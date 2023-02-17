DBR Bites #12 - Orange Opinions

It may not have seemed like Duke’s visit to Syracuse would be a big deal when the season began, but with both teams sitting at 9-6 in the ACC standings, this weekend’s matchup with the Orange is the very definition of a hugely important game. Figuring out the vaunted Syracuse 2-3 zone won’t be easy, especially for a Duke team that has really struggled this season with outside shooting.

The DBR podcast is here to tell you all about what the Orange bring to the table for this matchup and also clue you in on who the key players may be for Duke. So, if you want to know who Duke will use to attack Jim Boeheim’s zone and who Syracuse will use to punish Duke on the other end of the floor, the DBR Podcast has all the answers... we think, the podcast guys could also be dead wrong about their projections for the game. That is what makes sports so much fun!