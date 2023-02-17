 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Duke Crushed At Virginia Tech, 61-45

And unfortunately, it wasn’t really that close

By JD King
/ new
Duke v Virginia Tech
BLACKSBURG, VA - FEBRUARY 16: Celeste Taylor #0 of the Duke Blue Devils shoots over Kayana Traylor #23 and Elizabeth Kitley #33 of the Virginia Tech Hokies in the first half during a game at Cassell Coliseum on February 16, 2023 in Blacksburg, Virginia.
Photo by Ryan Hunt/Getty Images

Duke went up to Blacksburg Thursday night and took a beatdown for their troubles as Virginia Tech crushed Duke, 61-45.

The Hokies were just dominant. Virginia Tech outscored Duke 23-11 in the first quarter and 10-3 in the second, giving the Hokies a 33-14 halftime lead. It didn’t get better in the third as Virginia Tech outscored Duke 18-12, taking a 51-26 lead into the final period.

Duke got going a bit in the fourth, outscoring the Hokies 19-10, but realistically, that was garbage time.

Coach Kara Lawson basically called it an off night, saying her defense didn’t really show up.

Celeste Taylor was the only player who scored in double figures with 12. Vanessa deJesus and Ashlon had eight each; Jordyn Oliver had seven.

With the loss, Duke falls to 22-4 and 12-3 in the ACC. With Notre Dame’s win over Louisville Thursday night, Duke and the Irish are both 12-3 in the conference, but Duke has the tiebreaker.

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...