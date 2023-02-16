YouTube Gold: Jerry West On Pete Maravich And Stephen Curry

This is an interesting video where Dan Patrick asks Jerry West if there’s any comparison between the late Pete Maravich and Golden State’s Stephen Curry.

It takes West no time to answer that question as he says no comparison, and comes down on the side of Curry.

He worked with Golden State several years ago and got to know Curry well. He talks here about how Curry is the best shooter he’s ever seen - he says Maravich was not a particularly good shooter - and raves about Curry’s basketball skills and his competitiveness.

Then he also raves about Curry’s character and disposition. He says you’d never know that he was a two-time MVP and that when he’s in the locker room, he’s a wonderful presence.

He also goes on to rave about Curry’s parents and says that the rest of their kids are also spectacular people. If we were Dell or Sonja, we’d download this and keep it forever.