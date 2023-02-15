DBR Podcast #489 - Any Win Is A Goodwin

Jason, Sam, and Donald are having way too much fun on the latest episode of the Duke Basketball Report Podcast. Before they can even get to their recap of what worked and what didn’t against Notre Dame, they talk about what it was like having Coach K back in Cameron. Was his seat in the right place and what did he think of watching two of his assistant coaches go at it on opposite benches?

After dispelling with that, the podcast crew breaks down Duke’s closer than expected victory over the Fighting Irish (and an unconscious Dane Goodwin), including that clutch 3 by Mark Mitchell.

Donald Wine was in Cameron for the game and he tells us everything he saw from press row while also letting us in on his post-game conversation with Jon Scheyer. And, before the guys leave, they have a challenge for all of you... they will soon need a (slightly) new name for the DBR Podcast. The emailbox is open for suggestions!