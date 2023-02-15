Last Day For The Blue Healers Louisville Auction!

This is the first season in a new era for Duke Basketball and tickets are still tough to get.

Fortunately, we have a solution for that: Blue Healer auctions are back and the tickets for Louisville’s visit to Cameron are still available!

You might think this won’t be a great game and certainly Louisville has had a tough year. However, one of two things is likely to happen: first, either Louisville will exceed expectations and we’ll get a good game, or second, Duke will be on a different level.

Either way you're in luck. A good game is always great but seeing a game where your team can stretch its legs and have some fun is also a blast. So you should bid on Louisville tickets right now! And right now, the tickets are a bargain. All auctions end at 11:00 pm and all proceeds go to a very worthy cause.

If you don’t know, Dr. Mike Lee has run Blue Healers for several years and we’ve been happy to help promote it. Blue Healers raises money for medical treatment in Africa. Even ESPN has noticed.

Proceeds of our auctions go to the Pan African Academy of Christian Surgeons who are doing great work across the continent - they’re in eight countries now.

It’s a great way to see a game in Cameron in this historic season and to support Jon Scheyer as he builds his program. Bid now!