Coach K In The House!

Duke legend Mike Krzyzewski came back to Cameron for his first game as a spectator Wednesday night to see his protegés Jon Scheyer and Mike Brey do battle.

He and wife Mickie sat under the basket, on the corner, in front of the band. When he came out, he did the bowing thing to the Cameron Crazies before taking his seat.

Jon Scheyer said this about having his mentor there: “It’s special for me. I’ve been in so many battles and games here with him right next to me. I don’t know how he felt sitting over there instead of on the bench. It just means a lot, his support. He’s been incredible throughout this whole year, throughout this whole process. I just wanted to make sure we got the win while he was here.”

Good thinking, given Krzyzewski’s well-known habit of needling people. He’d have zinged Scheyer a few times.

Earlier in the season, Krzyzewski said he wasn’t planning on attending game because he thought he’d be a distraction. That wasn’t really the case. You noticed him, but it wasn’t like he was a distraction or anything. We hope they’ll come back soon. They’ve always made it a better place.