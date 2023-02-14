ACC Roundup - UNC Suffers Critical Loss To Miami, Falls To 16-10

In Monday night’s ACC Action, UNC fell at home to Miami, 80-72. It was UNC’s fourth loss in five games.

It was a close game in the first half, but Miami took control after the break, building and holding a double-digit lead until UNC charged back into it late.

Miami was up 69-60 with 2:08 left when UNC mounted a comeback that would fall short.

Caleb Love played well in the first half, but for the game, he finished with 20 points on 19 shots.

That’s not ideal.

Love also fired up 12 three point attempts and hit just two of them.

RJ Davis was somewhat better, scoring 23 points on 18 attempts. He got in foul trouble though, as he did in Durham, as did Leaky Black.

But the biggest surprise?

Armando Bacot got just six shots and hit five of them for 12 points. That you could put down to his teammates to an extent. If they don’t get you the ball, what can you do?

But four rebounds? This guy? How did that happen?

Even Bacot’s not sure: “I’m honestly just blank right now. I’m not really processing anything. I don’t know how to feel..I’m stressed the hell out. I want to get back to the NCAA Tournament. This would’ve never even crossed my mind.”

Duke and UNC aside for a moment, Hubert Davis is a very likable man. You could find reasons to dislike Roy Williams certainly, Matt Doherty had a lot of issues and Dean Smith was hated because he was a curious combination of humility, success and road-rage competitiveness that occasionally baited him into doing things he probably wished he had not.

As a Duke fan, it’s fun to see UNC suffer. As ACC fans? Not so much. And Duke has had its own issues this season. Having both programs with new coaches at the same time is not easy. We have said several times that Jon Scheyer deserves a lot of support from Duke fans.

Well, Davis deserves support from his fans as well. He’s a decent man and, like Scheyer at Duke, his program is in a major transition. Last year’s run to the Final Four was a welcome surprise for UNC fans, but he’s still making the program his own. He’s certainly recruited well. Let’s see where he is in a few years and go from there.

Two games on Tuesday as NC State travels to Lower Canada to take on Syracuse and Boston College goes to the ‘Burgh to take on Pitt.

Tuesday’s ACC Action

NC State vs. Syracuse || 7:00 PM || ACCN

Notre Dame vs. Duke || 7:00 PM || ESPN

Boston College vs. Pitt || 9:00 || ACCN

