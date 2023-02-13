 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DBR Bites #11 - Brey’s Last Visit

As the former Duke assistant returns to Cameron one more time with Notre Dame

By JD King
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 11 Duke at Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - FEBRUARY 11: Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) dribbles the ball during a men’s college basketball game between the Duke Blue Devils and the Virginia Cavaliers on February 11, 2023, at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, VA.
Photo by Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The podcast is back to preview Duke’s upcoming home game against Mike Brey’s Notre Dame team, which has been one of the most disappointing in the ACC this season. Brey’s final trip to Cameron should be a good opportunity for Duke to right the ship after two tough road losses last week.

As we dive into the Irish, we’re somewhat flummoxed at their underperformance this season given their experience and prior ACC success. Freshman JJ Starling hasn’t performed to expectations, having been removed from the starting lineup recently, and Notre Dame is having a hard time stopping opponents from scoring, despite a relatively slow tempo.

If you’ll be at the game on Tuesday, stop into Devil’s Krafthouse beforehand to say hi to Donald Wine!

We also have to spend a few minutes on the Super Bowl, but you probably didn’t come here for that. Enjoy it anyway, and whether you liked it or not, stay in touch with the show at dbrpodcast at gmail.com.

