Duke Shuts Down Miami, 50-40

As Duke fans know, offense is fickle and can come and go. But if the defense is good, it doesn’t matter as much because when you stop the other team from scoring, you’re going to be in position to win regardless off you own scoring.

This seems to be something that Kara Lawson, who played for Pat Head Summit and worked for Brad Stevens, seems to have learned well, and she’s taught her Duke team to embrace. Latest example: Miami Sunday in Cameron.

Ably coached by former Blue Devil Katey Meier, Miami shot just 14-144 and had just four second-chance shots.

Duke didn’t shoot all that well either, hitting 20-54.Reagan Richardson paced the Blue Devils with 14. As noted, Duke struggled offensively and scored its last basket with 7:27 to go in the fourth to build a 49-34 lead. The Devils would only get a free throw the rest of the way.

But the defense came through and Miami could not take advantage of Duke’s cold spell.

After the game, Meier spoke of how warmly she was greeted and of fans lined up in the rain to get in to Cameron. Obviously she hated to lose, but she recognized that something special is happening in Durham. The Blue Devils are now 22-3, 12-2 in the ACC and clearly building a special season.