ACC Roundup - Miami And UNC Take The Spotlight

There is only one game on tap for Monday, but it could be a humdinger as Miami visits Chapel Capel Hill to take on the North Carolina Tar Heels. Miami is clearly the superior team, but that doesn’t mean they’re going to win.

The perimeter matchup is intriguing. Miami offers Nijel Pack, Jordan Miller and Isaiah Wong, and that’s a very serious trio. Toss in Wooga Poplar and Miami essentially has a four-guard lineup that you have to chase around.

But, you might say, what will the ‘Canes do with Armando Bacot? To which we reply: have you seen Norchad Omier?

He’s four inches smaller at 6-7 but at 248, he’s powerfully built, and he’s crafty. To an extent, he might be the best analog any ACC team has to Bacot.

Pete Nance could have a big night if Miami lets him get loose. At 6-11 like Bacot, he’s potentially a major mismatch for Miami, and he’s not chained to the paint like Bacot is. Nance is coming off of a back injury, true, but he’s been erratic. In his last four games, he’s scored 13, 2, 11 and none. His rebounding has been four, five, 10 and five in those games.

It won’t surprise us if UNC overpowers Miami down low; nor would it surprise us if the ‘Canes go on a three point binge.

Foul trouble will be key for Miami, particularly for Omier. However, controlling turnovers is crucial for the Tar Heels for several reasons, not least of all because speed works in favor of a smaller team and also works against Bacot and Nance, neither one of whom is going to want to run with Miami, which is, after all, a brilliant running team.

It won’t surprise us in the slightest either if this game is decided by someone unexpected.

The key thing though is this: UNC will have to step up to Miami’s level to win. That’s something they can absolutely do, but that is a sentence that would have been unthinkable not too long ago.

Monday’s ACC Action

Miami vs. UNC || 7:00 PM || ESPN

ACC Standings