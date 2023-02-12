DBR Podcast #488 - Hoo Hired These Officials?

You saw it, you know what we’re going to say. The officiating in the Duke-UVA game in Charlottesville left something to be desired for your Duke Basketball Report Podcast hosts, to say the least. Duke fought through Kyle Filipowski’s worst performance of the season to be tied with the Hoos with 1.2 seconds left and the ball out of bounds, leaving Flip a clear lane to the basket for a lay-up at the buzzer, when he was apparently fouled by multiple UVA defenders.

The headlines from this game are seemingly endless, but in addition to the officiating, we have to highlight some of Duke’s successes in this game: hanging tough with a UVA team that has been the best in the conference this season, even though UVA forced a season-high 22 turnovers from the Blue Devils. We’re excited to see how Duke uses its good from this game down the stretch in the ACC.

As for the bad, the podcast team are collectively hoping that this is a blip for Flip, as Duke will need him to be successful in the postseason. We have a unanimous and unlikely player of the week selection, and we will be back soon to preview the Notre Dame game on Tuesday. Until then, keep the emails coming to dbrpodcast at gmail.com!