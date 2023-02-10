Duke Recruiting: Naas Cunningham Down To Five

Duke target Naas Cunningham has cut his list and he’s down to five. And those five are Duke, Rutgers, Memphis, and Kansas.

If you don’t know, Cunningham is a 6-7 native of New Jersey who’s widely seen as a Top Five player in the class of 2024.

He’s said before that Duke was his “dream school” but like anyone should, he’s looking at his options before he makes any major decision.

Still, that’s nice to hear.