Duke Recruiting: Naas Cunningham Down To Five

By JD King
 NY Renaissance&apos;s Naas Cunningham (3) gets back in position during the first day of the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League session on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Kentucky Exposistion Center in Louisville, Kentucky. Cunningham is widely ranked as the No. 1 overall basketball recruit in the class of 2024.
Duke target Naas Cunningham has cut his list and he’s down to five. And those five are Duke, Rutgers, Memphis, and Kansas.

If you don’t know, Cunningham is a 6-7 native of New Jersey who’s widely seen as a Top Five player in the class of 2024.

He’s said before that Duke was his “dream school” but like anyone should, he’s looking at his options before he makes any major decision.

Still, that’s nice to hear.

