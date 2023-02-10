DBR Bites #10 - Trade Show

The NBA trade deadline came and went on Thursday... and speaking of comings and goings, several Dukies in the NBA found themselves in a different uniform once the deadline had passed.

In the latest edition of DBR Bites, Jason and Donald break down what happened as Mason Plumlee, Luke Kennard, and Cam Reddish each got dealt to a new club and what their prospects for playing time are in their new homes.

Plus, we look at what the deadline deals mean for the future of rookie Mark Williams, who may suddenly find himself in the starting lineup for the Charlotte Hornets.