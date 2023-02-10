 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Duke Rips Boston College Apart, 68-27

A 41 point ACC win? That’s going to raise some eyebrows.

By JD King
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 09 Womens Duke at Boston College
CHESTNUT HILL, MA - FEBRUARY 09: Duke Blue Devils forward Mia Heide (42) shoots a free throw during a women’s college basketball game between the Duke Blue Devils and the Boston College Eagles on February 9, 2023, at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, MA.
Duke women haven't been playing basketball nearly as long as the men have, but they hit a major program milestone Thursday night, winning game #1,000 at Boston College, 68-27, which, according to the Duke Chronicle, is the second-fewest points ever allowed in an ACC game.

It was just not BC’s night. Duke ran over them, backed up, and did it a couple of more times.

Not surprisingly, Duke won every quarter, including the fourth by 20-5.

Basically, it was a romp - and Duke only hit two threes.

Boston College had 25 turnovers, which is just devastating. Duke also out rebounded BC, 43-38 overall and 15-13 offensively. When you add 25 turnovers and 28 times (Duke’s defensive rebounding total), there wasn’t much Boston College, now 14-13, could do.

It’s worth noting, however, that this is by far the lowest point total by Boston College this year. The Eagles scored 64 against #13 Ohio State, 53 against #11 Virginia Tech and 48 against #10 Notre Dame.

What Duke did was way beyond what anyone else has done to this team. And it speaks volumes of what Duke’s potential is.

