Duke Rips Boston College Apart, 68-27

Duke women haven't been playing basketball nearly as long as the men have, but they hit a major program milestone Thursday night, winning game #1,000 at Boston College, 68-27, which, according to the Duke Chronicle, is the second-fewest points ever allowed in an ACC game.

It was just not BC’s night. Duke ran over them, backed up, and did it a couple of more times.

Not surprisingly, Duke won every quarter, including the fourth by 20-5.

Basically, it was a romp - and Duke only hit two threes.

Boston College had 25 turnovers, which is just devastating. Duke also out rebounded BC, 43-38 overall and 15-13 offensively. When you add 25 turnovers and 28 times (Duke’s defensive rebounding total), there wasn’t much Boston College, now 14-13, could do.

It’s worth noting, however, that this is by far the lowest point total by Boston College this year. The Eagles scored 64 against #13 Ohio State, 53 against #11 Virginia Tech and 48 against #10 Notre Dame.

What Duke did was way beyond what anyone else has done to this team. And it speaks volumes of what Duke’s potential is.