YouTube Gold: Duke-UNC, 2015

Duke and UNC play this Saturday and the two of them almost always put on a great show. As Jay Bilas likes to say, this game never disappoints.

It was a taut back and forth affair that saw Duke build a 13-point lead only to fall behind by 10 points with less than four minutes in regulation.

Being Duke and UNC, naturally it went to overtime.

And in overtime, Quinn Cook stepped up to the line with 31.8 seconds left and split his free throws, putting Duke up 92-89. Matt Jones fouled UNC’s Nate Britt before he could hoist a three. He made his first, then Ol’ Roy Williams called a timeout and, most unfortunately, froze his own player.

As you’ll see, Britt looked rattled on his second attempt and missed badly. Justise Winslow wrestled the rebound away from Marcus Paige, who charges in from the left side. Watch him - it’s pretty cool really. He almost pulled it off.

But Winslow got it away from him and dumped the ball to Tyus Jones, and that was ballgame.