Brotherhood Watch: Mark Williams Plays Well Again

With the Charlotte Hornets and Brooklyn Nets scheduled to play Wednesday night, we thought that former Duke stars Mark Williams and Dariq Whitehead would have a chance to square off.

Whitehead made his NBA debut against Miami on Saturday, scoring his first NBA point.

He hasn’t played since. He’s not listed as a DNP and we can’t find any evidence that he’s in the G-League, where NBA teams frequently send rookies or rehabbing players to get minutes and conditioning.

So whatever the reason, he didn’t play and isn’t listed on the roster.

Williams did play and as we’ve seen, he’s emerging as one of the best young big men in the league and given the number of really good young big men right now, that’s saying something.

Williams had 12 points and 12 rebounds, and five of them were offensive. He also had three blocks.

Charlotte won, 129-128, but did so without star point guard LaMelo Ball, who is out for several weeks with an ankle sprain.