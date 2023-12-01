 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Brotherhood Watch: Mark Williams Plays Well Again

But where is Dariq Whitehead?

By JD King
New York Knicks v Charlotte Hornets
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 18: Bryce McGowens #7 and Mark Williams #5 of the Charlotte Hornets defend a shot by Julius Randle #30 of the New York Knicks during the second half of an NBA game at Spectrum Center on November 18, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. 
Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images

With the Charlotte Hornets and Brooklyn Nets scheduled to play Wednesday night, we thought that former Duke stars Mark Williams and Dariq Whitehead would have a chance to square off.

Whitehead made his NBA debut against Miami on Saturday, scoring his first NBA point.

He hasn’t played since. He’s not listed as a DNP and we can’t find any evidence that he’s in the G-League, where NBA teams frequently send rookies or rehabbing players to get minutes and conditioning.

So whatever the reason, he didn’t play and isn’t listed on the roster.

Williams did play and as we’ve seen, he’s emerging as one of the best young big men in the league and given the number of really good young big men right now, that’s saying something.

Williams had 12 points and 12 rebounds, and five of them were offensive. He also had three blocks.

Charlotte won, 129-128, but did so without star point guard LaMelo Ball, who is out for several weeks with an ankle sprain.

