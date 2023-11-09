YouTube Gold: The Knicks Give Young Wembanyama A Lesson In Physical Play

When you google “how much does Victor Wembanyama weigh,” one of the previous queries is: how much does Victor One Banana weigh,” which is, perhaps, a dig at his still-slight frame.

The rookie has shown some real brilliance so far, but it doesn’t take a genius to understand that, at 7-4 and 209 lbs, the rookie is going to get pushed around until he proves that he can stand up to, well, bullies.

That’s not the right word, but you get the idea.

The New York Knicks were really good at pushing Wembanyama around Wednesday night, forcing the slight rookie out of his comfort zone.

There’s no question that he’s completely unique, but at 7-4 and 209, he’s vulnerable to a physical defense and that’s just what the Knicks did.

In fact, Duke product RJ Barrett is much more featured in this highlight video than Wembanyama: Barrett scored 24 and hit 8-17 including 5-8 on threes.

It’s nothing to worry about in the long run: the kid will mature and fill out and he’ll continue to surprise us.

But there will be nights like this for a while yet.