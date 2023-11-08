The Duke Blue Devils welcome the Arizona Wildcats to Cameron on Friday night, and we preview the big game on Episode 555!

It’s an early season matchup between two highly ranked teams, and to help us preview the Wildcats, we welcome Brian Pedersen of Arizona Desert Swarm to the show. Brian helps us understand the Arizona team that is coming to Cameron, from the players we know like Caleb Love to guys we may be unfamiliar with, like Oumar Ballo. Arizona’s a tall team with a lot of muscle, and Brian really helps Duke fans know what to expect when the two teams hit the floor.

Jason and Donald then take the time to preview what they want to see from Duke in this matchup. They discuss rebounding, guard play, rotations, and of course, the hope that “Vintage Cameron” is alive on Friday night. It’s going to be a really fun game that we can’t wait to watch, and this preview will help get you ready!

